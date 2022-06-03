I have a question and my father reads the paper every day, and he recommended that I ask you!

I’m in a friendship group from high school, four of us in total. We still talk often but I frequently find my relationship with one girl difficult to manage.

She doesn't like people asking too many questions about her life, and she often makes fun of me (and the other girls).

Also, our love languages are completely opposite. My way to show my friendship is to hug, ask questions about your life, and be kind.

She doesn’t like questions or physical affection, and makes fun of the people with whom she’s close. I’m sensitive to mean comments, but try to laugh with her.

Sometimes it’s hard for me to feel loved by her, because of these differences. Normally, I’d end this friendship but I love our group and wouldn’t want to leave it.

We’re going on a group trip together. I’m worried that if she makes fun of me too much, I’ll snap at her and there’ll be some tension. I try to laugh with her, but sometimes her comments are hurtful.

What should I do? My friends tell me to develop a stronger relationship with her one-on-one, but I’m not motivated to put effort into someone who makes me feel bad, even if she does tell me she loves me. Thanks for listening!

Complicated Friend