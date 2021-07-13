I’m a mid-40s single guy who’s always had a series of girlfriends since finishing college. There were a few young women who even made me think of getting into a serious relationship. But I was too eager to see where the freedom of being able to travel and move would take me.

I ended up in another country for half a dozen years, and got a series of jobs from which I earned well in places where young men with an income had their choice of the loveliest of women.

However, their parents made it clear that if there wasn’t a commitment soon, you’d not be welcomed by them or their daughter.

So, years passed as I made female friends through work, but no lasting relationship.

Then I moved back to my home city, bought a condo, caught up with old friends, settled in to a new job and used dating apps to meet women.

Along came the pandemic with dating limited to awkward attempts to rush meeting online in the hopes of in-person contact.

I waited for the end of lockdowns, hoping the right woman would appear and we’d click.

But even if that were to happen now, I wouldn’t be able to handle it. I’ve recently learned that I have a health problem that, so far, isn’t easily treatable. I won’t die from it, but I’m often in pain and uncomfortable.

I’ve tried a strict regime of limited foods along with supplements, had clinical tests and used prescribed medications. There’s still a long way to go before the right treatment solution is found.

Should I even bother try to have a social life, maybe go online just to find a new female friend to at least have a rapport, as you’ve suggested to others?

Bored and Lonely