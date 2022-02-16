Dear Readers - Here’s a very moving response to my asking readers on Jan. 26, to share their "learning to accept the loss" of a loved one. So many of you responded, and this is one in which the writer describes the nature of grief:

“My wife and I suffered the unexpected sudden loss of our dear daughter in 2014 at age 26. She was the light of our life. What we learned about grief:

“Memories fade. We feel, sometimes, that the world is moving on and forgetting the one we love so dearly. Please don’t avoid speaking about our daughter, worried that it may cause us pain. Knowing that she’s remembered by others is a source of comfort.

“Listen empathetically. Just knowing that you care enough to let us pour out our hearts is a gift that cannot be underestimated. After many years, this is still an important comfort.

“Understand that the loss and grief will always exist. We think about our daughter every day. It just happens. Once we realized that this is normal, a huge weight lifted emotionally. It’s not something we have to "get over;” it will always be.

“It isn’t about forgetting the past but remembering the future. It's not wrong to feel less pain over time. Our initial feeling of grief was so intense that we didn't want to fall asleep because we knew we’d wake up and the pain would start anew.

“We didn't want to die, but didn't want to live this way. It took time for the pain to lessen.

“Allow others back in but do so as you feel comfortable and able. You need their help carrying this heavy burden.

“Face the loss in small doses. Her photo has helped me to grieve gradually and continually, but in a controlled manner. It also sometimes brings a smile to my heavy heart.

“Don’t rush to get rid of things. Every time you throw away (or donate) it feels like a piece of your heart is gone. But some things are tied up in memories and emotions. We pour out our hearts and feelings in prayer.”