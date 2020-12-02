I’m a man, 56. My wife died of cancer seven years ago. It took me three years to put my grief in a private place.

Six months later I met a woman, now 50, who’s the second great love of my life.

Her ex-husband suddenly left with a woman almost half his age, five years ago. She says that shock felt similar to a death. She’s never seen him since their uncontested divorce. They had no children.

Soon after we met through a mutual friend, we both knew the connection was special. I asked her to move in with me two years ago.

The pandemic and initial lockdown brought us even closer. By the time we could “open up” to having my family (married son, his wife, two grandsons) join us in person, we were a solid couple with some new ways based on her influence:

We’ve become avid bikers, serve up new recipes (her Italian ancestry), and download classic operas while cooking together.

But I have an awkward problem. My son’s wife is a good mom and has a strong say about everything else in their family and business life.

There’ve been negative signals. She disdains the “too many carbs” in pasta-based recipes and will bring her own home-made burgers to dinner at our place.

She’s polite but distant with my partner and has even looked disapprovingly when we’ve hugged in the boys’ presence.

She’d treated my late wife with the proper respect and visible affection for a mother-in-law.

My question: Why doesn’t my daughter-in-law like my girlfriend?

Second-Time Awkward