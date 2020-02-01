A friend had been telling me for a while that a colleague of hers, mid-40s, who’d gotten divorced five years ago, would be “perfect” for me.

I’d divorced a year before, and turned 40 soon after. I said I was interested in meeting him.

Soon after, my friend managed to get me seated next to him at her company’s dinner celebrating her promotion.

Conversation flowed easily between this man and me. He asked for my number and texted me the next week to suggest meeting for lunch.

For the next six weeks, he’d text me almost daily, inquiring how I was. I felt that he cared about me. I saw possibilities for a relationship in the not far-off future.

We attended a play together, had several week-day lunches, went to a movie on a rainy Sunday.

But no physical contact occurred, other than his holding my hand in the movie.

I wondered if he was just not into me, or there was some other reason.

But my friend said he’d had two intense relationships in the years after his divorce, so he didn’t have a problem with sex.

It had to mean he just wasn’t attracted to me. I was shattered.

I knew I couldn’t go on just occasionally holding hands. So, I decided to put him to a test.

The next time he dropped me at my place, I insisted he come in so I could show him something, and then proceeded inside to unzip my dress.

It worked… badly. He grabbed me into a full-on sexual position, to which I willingly responded.

Then he satisfied himself, quietly adjusted his clothing, and left.

He never called again. I hated myself for creating the situation, knowing there was nothing I could say or do since I’d certainly consented.

I’ve since seen him only once, by accident. He tried to avoid me, but I caught up to him and asked, “How could you, when you must’ve known I had serious feelings?”

His answer: “You must’ve known I didn’t.”

Six months later, I still need help trying to process this: Was I just “fair game” since my feelings were obvious?

How do I get past feeling used, when I’m the one who initiated the sex?

Still Mortified