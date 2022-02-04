Back in 2015, I applied for a job at a store only to be informed by a woman that the job wasn’t for that location, it was instead at her husband's shop.

I had an interview with the owner, and we became friends. Four years in, our true feelings emerged and I entered into an amazing over-the-top fairy-tale romance.

He told many lies to be with me. Finally, I said that I couldn’t keep living like that. The truth about us surfaced to reach his wife.

Our relationship has since deteriorated, although he continually says that he loves me and that his home life is nothing more than a place where they share expenses.

I no longer want to work there. But I'm guilted into working for him as it's a small company and he’s helped me out in many ways.

When I try to leave, I get a verbal attack that he’ll never help anyone again, and I'm right back in a very unhappy situation.

I feel nothing will change in his life. I spend every holiday, weekend and night alone. I couldn't possibly repay him for all the help he’s given me, but his favours are attached with strings that are self-serving.

The rocky past that I shared with him is always thrown in my face. I'm so unhappy and hurt. I feel that I need stress leave.

Stuck in Place