My new husband is a marriage counsellor and I think he’s having an emotional affair with one of his clients. We’ve been together for three years, and he’s been in private practice for the last two. Our first year of marriage was stressful as he was getting his practice going and we were living frugally off of one income. We joked that people needed to have problems so that we could be happy.

And then the clients started rolling in. Seems the pandemic was hard on many, many marriages. We weathered the storm, got a puppy, and really nested, enjoying our first few years as newlyweds.

This spring, with his steady income thanks to his steady clientele and more coming weekly, we decided it was time to start our family. Easier said than done. What we both desperately tried to avoid in our younger promiscuous years, was seemingly unattainable. We started our fertility journey and with it came a lot of angst, personal issues, blame, regret, etc.

Making a baby became a chore and so we decided, with our doctor’s approval, since we’re still young, to stop for a year and move past all the negativity. I thought we were on the way to better days. I was feeling the chill in our home warm up.

I was both right and wrong. He’s warming up, but having nothing to do with me. He was in the shower and his phone was beeping incessantly. I picked it up thinking it might be important. It was a string of “urgent” texts from one of his clients, needing to speak with him desperately. Each one signed off with a kiss emoji, a heart, or several “x’s.”

Fortunately, I was heading out for my morning run, so it was easy to escape. Now I can think of nothing else. What do I do? Do I confront him?

Unclear counselling