Reader’s Commentary - On life in the time of COVID-19:

“Like everyone else, our family’s been affected by this terrible virus.

“What I miss most is being able to see my children/grandchildren/family members, and friends.

“We’re seniors. Thankfully, we don't have serious conditions, are able to drive, so can shop for necessities.

“I always buy several non-perishable needs on sale so no need to panic-buy nor hoard.

“Being of Italian descent, we make our own tomato sauce, homemade sausage, and conserve our garden produce by jarring or freezing.

“My only difficulty is finding enough hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes.

“What’s changed for us? Not too much. I normally washed all plastic packaging brought into the house. I now do this with the antibacterial wipes and then wash my hands.

“Our next-door neighbours are in their 80s, and several widows in their 90s live nearby. Since none of their children live close, we pick up items for them when we go out.

“I’m a homebody. But my husband is stir-crazy after five days inside.

“Yesterday we went out to buy something needed. Since my kids all live very close to us, and the store too, I phoned them to come to the door so we could just see them.

“We normally babysit the youngest grandchild and drive the others to/from school or the school bus, seeing them every day.

“My two sisters are in long-term care homes, no visitors allowed. One can’t feed herself. I worry that the nurses' aides and the PSWs won't be able to handle all the residents' needs.

“My sister-in-law has just finished chemotherapy so not allowed visitors because of this virus. She’s lonely.

“I miss not being able to invite my children, my brothers and sisters or friends for dinner. My traditional "Southern Italian" meal of pork and cabbage won’t be held this year.

“I guess we’ve adapted well.

“My one piece of advice to anyone right now, is to help each other as much as you can. Share food. Helping ease someone else’s burden will be appreciated forever.”