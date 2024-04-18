My niece phoned me late one evening to tell me something horrible that happened to my great-niece, the granddaughter of my sister, while she was away at school.

Having survived abuse myself, I thought I should tell my sister, so she could understand her granddaughter with compassion, and maybe help her heal.

Shortly thereafter, I was visiting my sister. Suddenly, her daughter approached me, and the two started yelling at me, asking why I made up such a story. I said, “you phoned and told me this story. I would never make up such a story, which is why I told my sister.”

I left my sister’s home in great distress. We are a very close family, and I am especially close with this sibling and her children. I contacted my own daughter, who told me that her cousin had also called her with the information and more.

I emailed my sister, to explain that her daughter had told both me and my daughter, and that my only hope was to help her (my sister) to help her granddaughter. Apparently, her daughter, who drinks and likes to be the centre of it all, discussed the incident with her siblings, and they all agreed not to tell their mother (my sister).

My sister would rather believe that this never happened, and that I lied, rather than accuse her daughter of being very deceitful. My sister also does not apologize; she just doesn’t say she’s sorry. I have said I’m sorry to her for things when I shouldn’t have just to end a dispute.

I do not miss or want anything to do with my niece, for the way she was so disrespectful to me to save her own butt. But I miss my sister every day, and I feel a great loss.

Family Squabble