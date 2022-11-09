My girlfriend and I have lived and worked together for seven years. I’m 36, she’s 31. We fell in love within a few months.

I’m now considering the future and our planning for it, but when I raise the topic, she shuts down.

Our living space is very small, which was fine at the start. She says we’re managing just fine, so it’s foolish to change it.

When I say that I want more for us both, she knows what’s coming and shuts down. She refuses to discuss marriage and having children.

Her past is the reason. Her father left when she was six-years-old, never seen again. Her mother drank excessively. Her first “step-father” wasn’t interested in her, the next was kindly but couldn’t take the mother’s alcoholism.

My girlfriend was a good student in school and ambitious but received no support for it. Just her determination to never count on anyone, especially not a husband.

She’s otherwise a wonderful person. I admire her independence, work ethic, loyalty to me, generous love of our rescue dog, and me. But not as a husband. Your advice, please.

No Wedding or Kids