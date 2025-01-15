Over the holidays, I had some friends come up to my ski chalet. For the most part, we had a good time. But one couple was off-putting, and I couldn’t put my finger on why. It’s taken me a little bit of time but now I realize what it was – they did nothing to contribute to the weekend, and in fact, almost sabotaged one evening.

We were a few couples, with a few teenagers, who all flowed in and out over the course of 10 days. Any time anyone arrived, they called first and asked what they could bring on top of the initial plan, which was that everyone would be responsible for a meal or two, even if that just meant making sure we had eggs for breakfast.

This couple offered to bring all the beverages, which we thought was a great idea. However, all they brought was a case of water, two six-packs of beer, and two bottles of wine – for 10 days and 14 people (some of the teenagers are old enough to drink). And they didn’t have teenagers who came and went who we could have asked to top up their contribution.

And the craziest part is that they drank everything in sight whenever there was alcohol present. There was so much going on that my wife and I didn’t realize what was happening until they left, and we were lying in bed recapping the fun. Also, on New Year’s Eve, the wife got so drunk that she was hitting on one of the other men present. He was drunk as well and was just laughing, but his wife was getting angrier by the minute. Thankfully, her husband passed out before the other woman made any real moves.

So, now what do we do? The rest of our guests are talking about them too.

Disengaged Guests