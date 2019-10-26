I’ve been dating a woman on and off for five years. I’m a widower, 48, with a young son, age nine.

The woman, whom I love, divorced ten years ago and has two teenage boys whom she indulges extremely.

She feels sorry for them because their father isn’t in their lives.

Unfortunately, both her sons are rowdy, rude, disrespectful to their mother and also to me.

I’ve brought them into my life, treated them kindly and well, because I love their mother and wanted our relationship to work.

But my efforts failed. Both boys refused to change their disruptive ways. They totally ignored my son and wouldn’t even talk to him when we were all together trying to share conversation at dinner.

Their mother kept excusing them as “fatherless” and needing more time to adjust.

Six months ago, after five years of these teenagers calling the shots in whether our relationship could ever move forward, I asked her to move in with me so we could give it a real effort.

She refused.

I felt forced to break up with her.

To my astonishment, the woman who’d said she loved me deeply, started dating someone new right away.

I try to not continue communicating with her. But she regularly sends me different conflicting messages.

One day, it’s “I’m so in love” (with the new man). The next, it’s “I’m moving in with him, but I still love you.”

I do still love her, so when she opens the possibility of another chance, I’m hoping and waiting.

How do I handle the ongoing pain in my heart?

Lost Love