My friend is turning 40 in a couple of months. She’s been talking for two years about celebrating enthusiastically with four of us who’ve been her long-time besties.

Her dream trip is for us all to go to a spa at a resort somewhere that’s a single plane ride away. Since we’re all late-30s to mid-40s working moms, everyone was keen for the event, i.e., whenever COVID-19 and its variants allow us to do so safely.

I said way back that I’d look into which spa has the best location/atmosphere for the five of us. One of the women and I discovered a great choice.

Then, just last month, another of our friends said she and the future “birthday girl” had already booked their chosen spot!

No one had told me where that spa was, or what plans had already been made. I was very hurt! I couldn’t help wondering if, knowing each other so well, someone had decided for me that the choice was too expensive.

I say this because I’m the only one who works part-time only, and also has four children. But shouldn’t my close friends talk to me first?

Since hearing that plans were already made, one of the friends has learned she’s pregnant, and won’t be able to attend on the planned late-spring booking date.

She’s already paid for her room ahead (with a no-cancellation rule, due to the spa’s popularity), so has offered it to me. The truth is, I really couldn’t afford their choice otherwise.

The excitement had all been chatter and fun. Now I don’t know whether to go and enjoy (if and when the trip actually happens) or remain hurt that I was purposefully kept out of the loop.

From Hope to Hurt