What is going on with the world? Every time I turn around, something crazy is happening! And I’m just talking about my little world right now, let’s not even look at the rest of the planet. Just yesterday I saw a squirrel get hit by a car, and while I tried to help it and get it off the road, another car drove right over it! Devastating and so graphic. Then today, while driving, I saw a man fall while trying to cross the road. No one stopped to help him, and when the light turned green, the car in front started to beep their horn at the man to get out of the road! I couldn’t help but was shocked that no one else did. And then just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse, I saw a man almost get run over by a moving van on a side street downtown. The scariest thing I have ever witnessed. Is it me? Full Moon or what?

Happily, it has nothing to do with you. It’s just an unfortunate coincidence that you have been witness to all these unfortunate incidents in a very short time span. No one has that kind of control over their environment to alter the course of other people (and animal’s lives) subconsciously. To believe that you have that power is called “magical thinking,” which is defined as “the belief that one's thoughts, words, or actions can influence the real world, even when there's no logical connection between them.” You can blame it on the full moon, if you like, however, there is no scientific proof that a full moon has any effect on humans or animals alike. It is a myth, and it persists because of what’s referred to as an “illusory correlation,” because our brains are wired to find connections between events even when none exist. The only correlation between what you have witnessed, the full moon and how you feel MAY BE due to a lack of REM that you have acquired, which could then be affecting your overall mood, and the way you’re reacting to these incidents. My advice? Go back to bed.

My company has insisted that we start working more from the office. I don’t mind as my children are in school full time, and I can arrive and leave when it suits me. My issue is that there are other people in the office who don’t seem to understand that an “open office” conceptually means that everyone can hear everyone else, see everyone else and smell everyone else. Many of the 20-somethings come in and out reeking of various types of smoke, from tobacco to fruity vape to pot. They’re loud, they sing, they laugh, which is all fine except I can’t concentrate on the work that I need to get done. I understand that the younger generations have all figured out how to live with undiagnosed ADHD (since COVID, who DOESN’T suffer?!?) and can handle a barrage of sensory information all at once. I’m in my 40s and can’t handle it. How do I manage this? Too Much Distraction

Talk to your supervisor, manager, boss whomever you feel can help you. Perhaps there is an office behind closed doors that you could occupy? Perhaps there is a boardroom that you could utilize a few times a week. Perhaps you could request to work from home one day a week, or even two, if you can impress upon them how much more productive you are there than in an office surrounded by so many other people. Worst case scenario, you could get noise cancelling ear plugs, but that’s not very office-friendly and then paints you as anti-social and unapproachable.

FEEDBACK Regarding ageing parents (June 16): Reader – “The sons should ensure that the parents have made valid and legal Powers of Attorney for Health and Financial Affairs and a Will. “Having gone through a traumatic 10 years with my mother-in-law, this is essential. Two of her children changed POA to themselves from another sibling, without notification. At 91, they had her take out a mortgage on her mortgage-free home so they could purchase property, in their names. “The other siblings only found out after it was too late. “There are limited things that can be done to protect elders from abuse by family members. I know because we tried everything. “The family is broken and those not involved in this scam were denied access to my mother-in-law, even on her deathbed. It’s a blessing that she never understood what was happening but a tragedy for the other siblings.”