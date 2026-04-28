Today I stood in line for over half an hour at a government office, only to be told that I could have taken care of my issue online. However, I had initially tried to deal with my issue online and was informed that the only way I could deal with the issue was in person. When I asked to speak with a supervisor, I was told I needed to call in. And when I finally got through to someone on the phone, I was informed that I could have – and should have! – spoken with a supervisor in the office. Is this how our government is run? The left hand doesn’t speak to the right hand and vice versa? Or is everyone just too uninterested that they try to push you off to someone else? I am so disappointed in the way I’ve been treated that any faith I had in the system has just been blown. What do I do? Disgruntled Citizen

On the one hand, I’m glad you reached out because we do have a relationship with our government and we do need to have some faith in our leaders. On the other hand, I hope they haven’t put my email on their website because I’m not sure I want to be the person everyone turns to when they’re unhappy. I’ll be overwhelmed! I do understand your frustration. Some government offices work more efficiently than others; some employees work more efficiently than others. A few months ago, I was pleasantly surprised at one of our local passport offices, when I was in line for less than 10 minutes, in and out, with zero issues. I witnessed one employee go through her line like she was taking orders at McDonald’s (NEXT!) while her co-worker had the same person in front of her for over 20 minutes. The employees doing the “dirty” work, that is, processing passports, taking photos for health cards, accepting payments for late fines are by no means responsible for the system in which they work, so PLEASE do not take out your frustrations on them. You can start by processing a complaint with Service Ontario, or you can write to your local Member of Parliament. We taxpayers have a right to have our voice heard, as long as we do it politely, appropriately and focused on the issue at hand.

My cat arches her back and hisses at anyone who comes near our baby. Clearly, she is being protective, and we want to love her for her behaviour. But the other day, she scratched my mother-in-law’s face (though she normally adores her) when my MIL reached down to pick up the baby. Obviously, this behaviour needs to stop, but how? Protective Paws

My concern is that the cat will accidentally scratch the baby. As an animal lover, I appreciate the cat’s protective nature, but the baby’s safety is paramount. I strongly suggest you seek the advice of a professional cat trainer. Perhaps your vet has seen this behaviour and has some good advice for you too. Cats are stealthy by nature, so you’ll have to be vigilant. To be clear, I am in NO WAY suggesting that either the cat (or the baby) need to leave.

FEEDBACK Regarding the boy chatting with a girl (March 3):

Reader – “……except it was a boy! Was this person someone the young boy found on social media? That is of major importance! The young boy’s use of social media needs to be monitored by parents. I am a retired social worker who worked with adolescents. This is not an unusual situation and happens more often than we think, sometimes with very dangerous results.”

FEEDBACK Regarding unkind kindness (March 7): Reader – “Put that towel and sheets in the wash yourself!”

Reader #2 – “I assume this letter is from an adolescent. If that's the case, there’s much more to this problem than a lack of respect towards the boyfriend's parents. The problem is not a case of them being ‘cool’ (whatever that's supposed to mean). These two young people may very easily find themselves in the unenviable position of being parents if this dangerous situation continues. For these parents to allow this behaviour to occur makes them as irresponsible as their children who are engaging in it. “I have to wonder how ‘cool’ these parents will be (and the girl's parents also) if they learn that they will become grandparents when no one is ready for the responsibilities of caring for an infant.”

Lisi – I agree that these “kids” sound too young to be engaging in sexual activity that COULD have lifelong accidental consequences.