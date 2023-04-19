Three months ago, a woman moved into the same apartment building where my husband and I have lived very happily for the past seven years.

The newcomer is a friend of another neighbour here. Both women are younger than me by at least 10 years. She introduced her friend to my husband and me as being “so much fun.”

Well, she wasn’t here more than a day before my husband called her our “new energetic neighbour,” and helped her carry her exercise bike into her new apartment.

I was shocked! She wasn’t here more than an hour of her first day, and my husband is inside her new home, serving as her “handyman!”

When he returned to our apartment, he was carrying a beer that she’d given him, and kept talking about her.

I stated that we don’t really know this person yet. I pointed out that she gets people to do things for her for a free beer, when we have a superintendent here who gets paid for helping people move.

My husband said it was ridiculous for me to be jealous. That started the biggest fight we’ve ever had! He refused to understand that when someone who’s a stranger gets too chummy, it’s a red flag about their motives and character.

He said that she just wants to be welcomed as a new neighbour in the building we share with many other people.

I felt that he understood her feelings and not mine. After several years dating and seven years of marriage, I thought we’d learned each other’s needs.

I don’t seek constant attention, but the bond between us is most important to me. That this woman could so immediately get all his attention and be in a private space with her, upset me terribly. He’s said that he’s sorry, but that I overreacted. Things are now strained between us. Do you have advice for me?

Still Hurting