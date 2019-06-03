I’ve been dating a co-worker for six months. We were previously friends and I already had feelings for her. We’re both late-30s.

So, when she broke up with her boyfriend, I listened to her tell “the story” over a few weeks, took her to a funny movie to cheer her, then made my move.

We get along great, we have the same sense of humour and laugh a lot, there’s common stuff in our family backgrounds and interests. I thought there could be a future for us.

Our dates were mostly weekend events as our jobs are equally intense during the week. Then, several weeks ago, she told me she was “busy” both weekend days.

There was a minor explanation which I accepted, but inside I was hurt.

The next week, it was the same thing... she’s “busy with prior commitments,” for the whole weekend. I was very upset.

I told her that it doesn’t work that way, that people who’ve been together every weekend for months are in a relationship, and plan together when things interfere with seeing each other.

She said she was sorry, but that we hadn’t talked about being in a “relationship.”

She said she appreciates my friendship, enjoys being with me, but we’d never discussed an exclusive commitment. It was clear that she’s not wanting that.

Neither of us is new to dating. Am I overreacting?

Hurt and Confused