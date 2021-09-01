I cheated on my husband, and my husband’s not sure he can forgive me. We’ve been married for 10 years, with two children nine and seven.

We met in college, graduated together, got good jobs. I immediately got pregnant and extremely nauseous. I had to stop working.

After three years at home with babies, I begged my mom to babysit a few days a week. I got a part-time job.

When my mom found babysitting all day too much for her, we put the kids in morning day care. My husband started working extra hours in the evenings to cover the expense.

My boss said I showed “promise for getting ahead.” I was flattered and asked for a full-time position. He said there’d be a trial period including occasional travel. I soon realized we were playing with fire.

Meanwhile, my husband and I fell into bed too exhausted for anything between us.

The only night I went out of town overnight with my boss, I said his name next day instead of my husband’s. He said the guilt showed on my face.

We’ve been through his hurt and anger, and my shame. We’ve had counselling. We’ve agreed to stay together if at all possible. I left my job.

Should we be focusing on the years ahead, of keeping the children secure in their home life, or on us understanding each other better? Will he ever fully love and trust me again, or forgive me?

The Wife Who Cheated