We are the parents of a 37-year-old married daughter with three preschool children. She and her family live in our neighbouring country.

She met her husband online while she was in college there. He’s 12 years older, and while courting her, he was going through a devastating divorce.

His child from that marriage was but weeks old when his wife filed for divorce, which eventually bankrupted him.

We weren’t thrilled with this situation for our daughter, but kept it to ourselves, although she "knew."

He’s a very hard working, responsible man, however very narcissistic, in our opinion. He is and has been very cold towards us, although they live in a house we paid for, and we’ve been very supportive in every way.

Our daughter, with whom we were very close before the marriage, is lost to us.

She’s gradually become a mirror image of her husband. She began cutting us out of her life and personal sharing almost as soon as she met him.

She has a medical background yet has embraced anti- vaccination to the extreme and this has morphed into many other conspiracy theories.

We’ve told her we don't believe in any of it but have not gone to great lengths to try and change her mind.

Yet, she’s taken it as a personal affront that we won’t go down the same road and seems to have written us off.

There’s some communication but zero closeness.

What to do? We already worked with a family therapist who’s declared us to be kind, loving parents, and concluded that the issue isn't with us but with her and her husband.

Devastated