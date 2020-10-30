I’m a man, 52, divorced, remarried, father of two, still being blamed by my ex-wife for her unhappy life.

We met in first-year university, both smart. We got good jobs; everything was great. Then she got pregnant and became constantly negative.

She returned to work after maternity leave but felt she was being sidelined from advancement because she was now a mother.

She openly resented my promotion which involved travel.

I was home most weekends and tried to make family time special for us all. But she dwelt on resentments.

Couple years later, I met someone at work who made me feel good again. I knew I’d spend the rest of my life with her.

When I told my wife that I was moving out, but would co-parent and financially split everything we owned, she disbelieved the amounts, despite her own lawyer having signed off on accuracy.

She still says I “cheated” her and our daughter, in favour of the son I later had with my new wife.

At 24, our daughter’s prospered despite the negativity she heard at home. She’s finished her degree, got a decent job and lives with a very good guy. I see her regularly.

I’d contributed to her tuition and living fees equally with her mother, but she still complains that I “could’ve done more.”

How long do I have to put up with my ex-wife’s nasty comments? Can I cut ties?

Sick of Blame/Bitterness