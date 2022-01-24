My husband of 16 years met a female co-worker at a company seminar in another country four years ago, and never disclosed that he’d not only fallen in love, but was preparing throughout the next months to have her transferred to our city (he’s an owner and very senior executive) so they could appear to “start” their relationship then.

I only discovered this when a junior female co-worker decided to tell me what was going on. She wanted to make a case for it being against the company’s hiring policies.

When I confronted my husband about it, he said they were in love and he was initiating a divorce.

By then, the company policy didn’t matter, as the woman, 15 years younger than my then-husband, wanted to have a baby instead.

During the break-up period of seeing lawyers, telling our kids, and having family therapy for their sake (a daughter 15, a son 12), I was astonished at how insensitive my soon-ex could be regarding his own children, me, my parents, our friends, etc.

It was as if he re-made himself in the image of whatever his new love wanted.

He never called my parents to explain or apologize or thank them for their generosity and caring about him over the years. He never apologized to me for turning my life upside down… not even in therapy. (I’m fine now).

And though he “cares about” our children, he forgets dates he arranged to be with them, uses Covid as an excuse to cancel even chats on FaceTime, is distanced from several couples who were past friends (whose wives are much older than his fiancée).

I’m completely over him now, but still easily saddened on behalf of the children. Any advice how I deal with this? He won’t engage in a conversation with me.

Forgetting the Kids