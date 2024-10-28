Dear Readers – Though the point of my column is to help you with your relationship questions, sometimes things happen in my life that are relatable, and I’d like to share. To know me is to know that I am outgoing, personable, friendly and an extrovert (with a capital E). I talk to people wherever I go about anything and everything. Recently, while waiting for my flight which had been delayed, I started chatting with someone nearby. He was with a friend, we had some laughs, discussed parenting and politics and why we were headed in the same direction. Later, I looked for them on the flight and at baggage claim, but didn’t see them again. Six hours after landing, I received a phone call from the airport that somehow, I had the wrong bag, because mine was in the hands of the airport agent. I wasn’t with the bag at the time so couldn’t confirm. We worked out how we would do a bag exchange, and my evening continued. When I got back and looked at the bag I had mistakenly taken, I realized that it belonged to that same gentleman I had spoken to in the airport! His number was on his tag, so I called him. Without introducing myself, I said, “Isn’t it the oddest coincidence that of all the (500?) people on that airplane, it’s you and I who accidentally took each other’s bags?” He was shocked and started laughing. The point of my story is that thanks to basic kindness and friendliness, mixing up luggage became a laughable connection rather than a stressful disaster. And that making connections and forming relationships can be advantageous and fun.

This has got to be a first for you: My grandnephew has decided that he needs to change schools because he hates the one he currently attends. My niece went to the principal to ask if there was any chance that things had changed at school, and if he was still being bullied. She learned that her son was one of the happiest children at the school and that his marks (in grade three) were great. She went back and asked her son why he didn't like his teacher. He thought she was better than last year's teacher, but he still hates the school. Frustrated, she asked why he hated the school. His response was “because the school is ugly and old and only has one floor, not like the other school. I want to go a two-floor school like my friends.” I just think it’s hilarious that my favourite eight-year-old is so cheeky! But how can I help my niece raise this child who clearly has many opinions? Great Uncle Laughing

You are correct – this is a first for me! What I love most about this question is the multi-generational connection in this family. Research shows that children who grow up with multiple generations of family members in close contact reap the benefits of a large support system. And it goes both ways – the elderly family members benefit from the aid and assistance of the younger ones, and the middle generation benefit from the child care provided by the grandparents. In other words, it’s a win-win-win situation. Back to your grandnephew – he’s eight. He’s a child. The things he says today won’t be what he thinks about tomorrow. Eight-year-olds are just starting to feel the need for some independence…. while still too young to assert themselves. So, they may adamantly state an opinion for the sole purpose of showing they can have an opinion. Support your niece by giving your nephew your words of wisdom, by spending time with him, and by helping her keep him on track. Good luck!

FEEDBACK Regarding the sneaky sex (Aug.23): Reader – “How do you know whether the other couple is also in on this? Maybe they were having their own tryst in another section of the woods? “Bottom line – it’s none of your business.”

FEEDBACK Regarding the pooped puppy parents (July 16; Aug. 29): Reader – “I totally understand the frustration of parents when children commit to looking after a new puppy but are unable (or unwilling) to follow through. I strongly disagree with the reader who stated that ‘they fulfil the commitment or the puppy goes!’ Parents are naive to expect children to take on the full care of a puppy or any pet. “And suggesting that a puppy is just an object that can be returned without consequences (to the puppy) is a horrible thought. How sad and irresponsible. A pet is a family commitment, and parents should stop blaming the kids! Be an Adult