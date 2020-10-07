My partner of seven years and I bought a shared condo and moved in after two years of dating exclusively and being in love.

I’m 37, he’s 39, we have no children, and we both work from home. We’ve had few serious issues in our relationship but lately, there’s a strain between us and I’m not sure how to handle it.

It’s not like we never disagree - we have normal differences in taste and ways of dealing with small conflicts.

I tend to keep coming back to the topic, he shuts down for a while. Then we carry on as if it never happened. It’s worked so far.

But recently there’s been more tension when we don’t agree, even on small matters. I feel like he’s more intense about being “right” about something.

He’s raising his voice more often, as if the minor decision we’re arguing is the one that’ll tear us apart.

This is so unusual for him, that I’m worried that he’s struggling with serious anger issues which he’s kept contained until now.

Also, if we ever want to have children, we have to discuss it, start planning and getting me pregnant pretty soon. Is this the worst time to consider that?

Seventh-year Unlucky?