Where is the customer service these days? I walked into a store yesterday looking for help with a purchase I had recently made. The item was malfunctioning, and after calling them on the phone, was told to come in and someone would help. I walked in excited and in a good mood, with a smile on my face as it’s the holiday season. The person behind the service desk looked up, put headphones on, and walked away. I walked after them, asking if they could please help me. They told me someone else would help – but he was the only person in the store at the time! He finally agreed to help me but was very rude the whole while. I left with my product fixed, but feeling terrible and low. Why are people so mean? And why is that allowed in the service industry? Customer Depreciation

That isn’t the way good customer service is run, and if you are willing, you should call and speak to the manager. The problem I find is that most people will walk away angry, complain, but not do anything about it. That’s the easiest route, the path of least resistance. But then nothing will change for the next person. Your issue is fixed, so if (and when) you call, your attitude will be that of really trying to help rather than simply complaining. Even if the person who was working was suffering from something personal, or has mental health issues, your goal isn’t to hurt their employment; your stance should be to help the store put their best foot forward. Hopefully, changes will be made, and the next customer won’t suffer.

My friend is a liar, and I don’t know how to get her to stop. We’re part of a large friend group and spend a lot of time together. This girl is the only one in our group who is an only child, and the rest of us think that’s why she lies. She’ll invite one of us to dinner with her parents, then tell the rest of the group some lie about the dinner. Like, the reason for it, or who was there, or what they ate. For example, she took A out to dinner on her mom’s birthday to the Keg, which is a nice restaurant but not super fancy. Then she told B that they had gone to celebrate her dad’s success at a fancy steakhouse that only serves aged beef. B loves steak, so asked A about her dinner, and…. None of us understand the point of lying if you know you’re going to get caught in it. We’ve tried to talk to her, but she acts as though nothing has happened and we’re gaslighting her. But why would we ALL do that? It would be easier to kick her out of our friend group. But we like her and don’t want to do that. How do we get her to just be herself and chill out? Lying Lizzie

I really hope your friend’s name isn’t Lizzie. I feel sorry for her. She has some serious insecurities. But you’re all young (or so it sounds to me) and she’ll grow out of her lying phase (hopefully). You could have an intervention, but only if you do it lightheartedly and maybe even with humour. If that doesn’t work, or if you choose not to go that route, just let it go. From your explanation, her lies aren’t hurting anyone, or about anything important, so who cares?

FEEDBACK Regarding the double standard family (Oct. 23): Reader – “We could relate to your comment, ‘You cannot change how other people behave.’ So true. Lower your expectations. Our daughter-in-law seldom inquiries about us and even prevents us from seeing our grandkids at special sporting events. They are nine and 11. We only live 10 minutes from each other. She has only been to one birthday celebration this year. My son is making the best of it; they’ve been married 18 years, and we still don’t know her. “Several years ago, my husband and I decided to go for counselling, which turned out to be a ‘lifesaver’ for us. He was able to identify the problem as a borderline personality disorder. Now instead of getting annoyed with her, we feel pity for her, because she’s missing out on many family gatherings, as are her children. We’re in our 80s and appreciate the few hours we’re allowed to have with the grandkids once a month.”