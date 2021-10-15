I’m 26, recently married, but wondering if I made a mistake! We spent our honeymoon arguing about something we never discussed while dating or engaged.

It was only our second day on a Caribbean Island when he said we should start a family right away. I initially thought he was joking, like he meant having a lot of sex!

We’d previously agreed that we wanted to spend our first few married years taking some courses to make us eligible for good jobs, and fitting in great travel breaks whenever possible.

Also, I’m still young enough not to worry about conception. But he kept arguing with me.

He said that he promised his mother that we’d make her a grandmother very soon! I said that’s not my main goal in life. He said we should have two kids close together and get through the diaper scene to when they’re “manageable” children. I said he’s an idiot who knows nothing about children.

Some honeymoon! We barely spoke at meals the next few days and spent the rest of the time on a rain forest hike and day-trips with other hotel guests.

We’re back home and talking to each other more but not about that topic. We’re sleeping in the bed together, but not being intimate. I don’t fully trust that he won’t try to get me pregnant!

I don’t know what to do about all this.

Honeymoon Hassle