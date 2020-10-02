I’m 42, divorced for four years, with one child, age 12. My ex-husband (14 years together) had surprised me with serious hurts and disappointments and I was ready to move on.

I’ve dated a man, (not exclusively), who’s 47 and recently expressed serious feelings for me.

He wants to live together and says we should both sell our current homes and move into a house we buy and own together.

This man comes from a wealthy family while my background is comfortable but less socially-connected.

A few of his close friends are even snobbish and haven’t been very welcoming to me when I’ve met them, even though their friend is openly wanting us to live together.

Meanwhile, a year before I accepted my first date with this man, I’d spent four months getting close with another man, my same age, who was separated with two children.

He was also very different from me, but in ways that fascinated me.

His parents were never rich but involved in humanitarian projects in different faraway countries. He grew up with an open mind to all kinds of backgrounds, and is a very positive and adaptable person.

But he was troubled by the effect of his separation on his two sons, ages eight and ten, which I respected. We agreed to not see each other for a while so he could focus on getting them settled in the new situation without he and his ex-wife fighting.

It’s during that “break,” that I met the man currently pursuing me.

I think I’d have a secure future with him due to the intense feelings he states. But I also think that if this other man and I can get together eventually, it would be the love of my life.

He texts me occasionally and I know he misses me as I miss him.

Do I just wait and hope that he’s able to be with me soon enough to revive the passion we’d felt for each other?

Or take the “safe” offer and give my child security that’s being offered to us?

What’s the Right Choice?