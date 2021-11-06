I was in a long-term relationship and had a gut feeling that my partner was cheating.

I’m a very accomplished woman. We had three sons, and one daughter, so I stayed for them but should’ve left for me and my children.

My sons disowned my ex completely. They think he’s mentally sick. During the relationship he tried to get a girl at least half his age; and also tried to sleep with my daughter’s friends and even my daughter in-law.

I couldn’t prove it but after I left, they all started to come forward.

He’s now 60, with a 30-year-old girlfriend. I was never married to the loser. The last text I sent him was to inform him that he was pretty dumb for not marrying and divorcing me.

(I would’ve had to pay him support money and he would’ve received 1/2 my personal retirement pension.)

I’m not sure why I was even with him. He has no ambition and thinks the world owes him.

I thanked him for the greatest gift ever - my freedom - and although it was very hard at first, I had worked even harder to get where I am with no help from him.

I’m taking my time and for the first time in many, many years, I’m taking care of me. My future is very bright and I’m stronger than I ever was.

My parents taught me to be independent and I’m very thankful for having the most amazing parents and mentors in my life.

Finally Free