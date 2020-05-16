My family has responded appropriately to the rules handed down by our public health, civic officials and political leaders.

My partner and I have only one set of parents here who’ve been close to my children all their lives. Though we connect on Face Time and we have dinners together on Zoom, I know my parents miss their grandchildren and the kids miss them.

We’ve stopped briefly in their building’s parking lot and talked and waved from just outside the car door while my parents stayed on their apartment balcony.

But nothing replaces the hugs that have always been their gestures of comfort and love.

Yet even though COVID-19 response strategies are being discussed about what is, will be, or can’t yet be “opened up,” there’s still discomfort about what might happen.

If it doesn’t go well, we could be separated from loved ones even longer or worse, be given new, possibly stricter rules of separation.

I’m losing my ability to convince my kids that this’ll be over soon enough, that it won’t ruin their summer even if our previously-planned family driving trip can’t happen, that they will see their friends and be just as close buddies with them again.

What else can I do or say to help them, my parents, and my partner and me, to stay as positive as possible?

Needing a Positive Boost