I saw an old friend recently and could barely recognize anything about him. We’d been university roommates in the United States years ago, but since we’re from the same city, it was easy to become very close.

We stayed in touch after graduating, for about six years.

We’d visited each other a few times (different cities), introducing our wives and kids, but it was usually me reaching out and sometimes he wouldn’t even respond.

Bumping into him by accident near my house, was a total surprise.

His conversation was mostly about finances. His are great, he said repeatedly. He mentioned many examples - what properties he owns, his lifestyle, his wife’s financial success, his kids’ expensive private schools.

He showed almost no interest in how I and my family are faring (very well), and no question about my kids, or my parents, though I inquired of his.

We never had a major falling-out that would explain his disinterest in our friendship.

Do I just act like him, and forget we ever were close and looked after each other at school? Or do I ask him if there’s a reason for his coldness?

Lost Friendship