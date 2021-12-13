I'm going through a relationship quandary and am sick of advice from friends too close to the situation to offer unbiased help.

I’m 26, in the most supportive and loving relationship with my partner of three years. He’s 32. I’ve never before felt such an instant connection, and we still love spending time together.

However, during COVID we couldn’t get together for three months because of our living situations. When we finally could be indoors together again, the sexual spark seemed missing.

Sex has dwindled in frequency ever since. We're currently in the midst of a six-month dry spell.

We’re still intimate in other ways (kissing, cuddling), but I need a consistent sexual relationship to be happy. I’ve raised opening our relationship, which he was open to only if I’m sleeping with other women, not men.

This past weekend I slept with another man and felt no guilt. I was happy I did it. I’m now questioning if I’m happy being with one sexual partner for the rest of my life.

I do see myself with this man long-term, but the thought of never having another sexual partner again makes me depressed.

Should I try to make an open relationship work? I'm afraid he’s just going along with the idea to make me happy and doesn't have an interest in other partners.

I feel like a bad person for making this man be non-monogamous just because I want other partners. But I don't want to sacrifice my own happiness any longer. Help!

So Confused