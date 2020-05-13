The boyfriend whom I thought would be my Forever Guy, lives 90 minutes away.

That was no distance to us as best friends and lovers, before the pandemic. Then everything changed. He’s an essential front-line worker, while I carry on working for my own company from home, and alone.

In the space of just a few months, I’ve hardly left my apartment except to buy a few groceries as needed, just steps down the street from my apartment.

He’s out every day supposedly social-distanced, but involved with a team of workers on the front lines of encountering and fighting COVID-19.

It was impossible for him to travel back and forth to see me because he was often just too exhausted to consider it, and also because of his ever-present possibility of having caught the virus.

I couldn’t even consider going there, since his whole apartment and everything he touched from light switches to door handles, could carry danger to me.

He even admitted that he was often so tired when he got home that he couldn’t remember if he washed his hands enough.

Obviously I haven’t dated anyone else during this time, but it seems that our relationship is over. We’re not far apart in distance, but we’ve disconnected.

Even in our online chats, I can feel it. He even gave the excuse that he can’t get aroused by sex-ting because he’s too worn down when he finally gets home. He’s either sleeping or rushing off to work worried about what he’s going to face.

Is it time to say the words, “It’s over,” and end these painful conversations when we try to reassure each other that things will soon be “normal” again?

Tired of the Distance