My grandmother is a fierce woman. She had a hard life growing up poor and has remained fierce because she’s never trusted that life could remain safe and pleasant.

So even though the man she married bought her a house, thinking they’d have babies and a backyard garden to grow vegetables and fruit, she rented out several rooms to keep income arriving.

It meant that she’s always busy, dealing with her renters, cleaning up any messes they leave behind when they move, and organizing repairs.

Throughout her whirlwind activity, she’s always intimidated my mother who lacks the same determination and strong constitution.

I used to be afraid of my grandmother, perhaps because she was so tough on my mom. But, now, in my late-20s, I’ve decided that it’s better to be fierce.

I’m not wanting to scare or dominate anyone. I just want to be strong in my beliefs, hold fast to my principles, be prepared to be good to others who matter to me.

I also want to be equally prepared to cut off people who repeatedly waste my time with trivial concerns, and/or have no backbone regarding where they stand on important topics/current events.

Recently, I’ve been dating someone my mother thinks is a “perfect choice” for me. He’s good-looking, has a solid good job (if anything is truly a “solid” job), and says he loves me.

But he’d rather stream current macho TV series than get informed about the devastating war in Eastern Europe. My mother says it’s none of our business.

My grandmother says it’s my future happening and to prepare to know how to deal with it. From which of those two do I take my relationship cues?

Need Relationship Advice