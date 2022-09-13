I’ve been married to the love of my life for 14-plus years, including two beautiful pre-teen children. He’s a loving, devoted father involved in all aspects of their lives. They idolize him.

I’m writing about my love’s lack of personal relationships outside of work. He has some childhood friends (males), but I’ve only met them a handful of times at our house over 10 years ago (a surprise party for him). We’re now both 40.

He gets along well with his colleagues. One even invited to him to visit their cottage on a weekend.

I’ve spoken to my husband about the importance of nurturing relationships beyond me/the kids/his family. But he’s content to be introverted and at home 90% of a weekend, except for when he visits relatives.

I’ve encouraged him to join social groups or a league but he shuts me down and once asked me if I have a problem with him always being around.

He says that he’s already experienced friends, hanging out and partying in his bachelor days.

I yearn for him to have at least one male friend he can meet up with periodically, invite over, etc. but he’s not interested. It also feels weird when my friends visit for functions and ask how come they’ve never met my hubby’s friends.

My husband’s a confident man, happy by himself, yet I feel it’s not “normal” for him to not have “bros” to call to vent. Any suggestions?

Or, is this more my issue than his?

Unsocial Partner