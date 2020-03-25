Reader’s Commentary “I’m telling my story to help other women who end up in miserable marriages as I did for two terrible years.

“I’m Asian and had a good job in my birth country, when I met a man who’d been transferred there from North America who said he fell in love with me. He took me to meet his parents.

“He wanted me to move with him to his home country, but I said I couldn’t unless we married. I trusted him then. Also, my sister lived somewhere in his city.

“We were living in a nice house when one day I arrived home from work to find him packing all my belongings. He said I had to leave immediately because his parents were coming to stay and mustn’t find me there.

“He’d already changed, having become verbally/emotionally abusive to me.

“A truck arrived for my things and I had to leave immediately. I went to my sister’s place.

“I wasn’t allowed to return until his parents left. He said they’d opposed his marrying me because I’m Asian and they believed that meant I was “a gold-digger.”

“So, he lied to them and hid me.

“That ugly scene happened three more times, with me scrambling to find a friend or see if my sister could take me in again. I had to stay efficient at work while in personal turmoil.

“I finally said, “It’s me or your parents.” He chose his parents. I divorced him.

“I’m grateful to have found a wonderful second husband. He’s not rich, as I’m not a gold-digger. We’ve been happily together for over a decade and have two children.”