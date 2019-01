My partner and I live/work in the city and have a cottage up north for which we bought new furniture. We love to entertain family and friends and try to accommodate our guests’ needs.

We both love dogs, grew up with dogs, and, as adults, have had our own in the past. What we cannot accept is poorly-behaved dogs and their lenient owners: Dogs on the sofa, on beds, begging at the table, allowed in the cottage after rolling in sand right after being in the lake… and more.

We end up policing the dogs while the owners ignore it all. This causes us great discomfort and stress. Close family members requested to visit our cottage, just after Christmas. We wanted to enjoy the holidays with them.

We insisted (after a previous disastrous 24-hour visit when they brought three dogs and we were left cleaning for hours) that this time the visit not include their dogs.

Their immediate response was upsetting: "If we can't bring the dogs then we can't come to your cottage."

We said we’d visit them at their cabin instead. However, they later messaged that they now don’t feel welcome at our cottage and their feelings were hurt.

Are we in the wrong here? Should we have done something differently?

Uncomfortable