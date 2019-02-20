My live-in boyfriend of three-and-a-half years and I have had some rough patches, but nothing like what recently happened.

We live together. I went away for two nights, and one night he went to a party. We were arguing that day and night while he was there, and I was attempting to text him until 3a.m. but his responses were sparse and dry.

The next day I returned home where he waited with a beautiful ring, roses, and a hand-written letter. He was crying profusely which I found odd, then suspicious.

I finally just asked him if he’d cheated on me. He confessed that he’d gotten very intoxicated at the party, and another woman kissed him, which he immediately stopped and left the party.

Although it isn't a huge deal, I’m heartbroken and I can't believe he’d betray my trust after all this time.

I’m more upset that all of the nice gestures were not out of love, but out of guilt.

I'm trying to work through my feelings and stick this out because he’s never cheated before (although he’s shown interest in other women).

I know this is common, and there’s no wrong way to heal, but what do you recommend for next steps?

Hurt and Confused