I’m 25, female, living with my boyfriend of four years in his parents' home. We’ve previously rented two apartments together.

I love my boyfriend, but he’s unmotivated and very dependent upon substances (cannabis, cigarettes).

Most of his income goes towards these habits, which is partly why we no longer rent our own place.

He also has significant physical health issues and is struggling to manage his disease. He’s unemployed and puts minimum effort into finding a job.

This is affecting both my mental health and his. Our relationship is suffering.

He’s my best friend. On his good days we share laughs, and go for hikes together.

But on his bad days I can't talk to him. Many friends and family members ask why I’m still with him, saying I can "do better."

I want to support him. I want our relationship to be how it was early on.

His family tried to help him - giving him money, or forcing him to seek mental health help at the hospital emergency room.

He knows his substance usage bothers us. He’s tried to quit numerous times, but it greatly impacts his moods and he gives up with a day or two.

I’m also struggling to pick myself up. (I have an unfinished degree and am making a plan with a therapist to go back to school.).

I’ve been reducing my own substance use, socializing more, and starting a light exercise routine.

He never joins me in the socializing or exercise.

I have trouble speaking my mind. How should I handle this? How can I help him, our relationship, and myself?

I don't like when he mopes and spends all day in bed. I know he’s depressed, but wallowing doesn't help anybody.

Do I stay in this relationship?

Worried and Wallowing