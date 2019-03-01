My fiancé’s married sister died four years ago. Her daughter, now nine-years-old, lives eight hours away from the rest of our family.

Her father’s very condescending towards his late-wife’s family.

We all attend major holidays at the parent’s home, but at Thanksgiving I ended up crying due to his criticism of our parenting of our two-year-old.

My fiancé warns me to say nothing, because his parents fear they won’t be able to see their granddaughter if we upset him.

He’s confined to a wheel chair with cerebral palsy. I believe his nasty attitude relates to his history with his in-laws plus a lack of self-esteem.

Yet I’m afraid that next time I’ll be unable to refrain from speaking out about his behaviour.

I’d initially said I didn’t want to attend functions with him there anymore.

My sister-in-law is also uncomfortable with his conduct towards the family and wanted to speak privately to him.

But the parents seem more concerned with pandering to this volatile son-in-law.

Should I assert myself as I normally would, or respect the in-laws’ wishes and allow him to continue being rude in front of the children?

My fiancé still wants to see his niece but her father won't allow her to visit without him being present.

Nasty Relative