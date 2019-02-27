My wife’s best friend is constantly following the “latest, greatest” trend.

She’s not into cults and most of her fads are pretty harmless, but she’s influencing my wife so much that we’re often arguing because she keeps wanting to impose them on me and our school-age children.

The fads become obsessions. Previously, we all had to be devoted to the high-intensity moves of Cross Fit. Now, it’s a PX90 fitness workout.

I do like to feel fit, but I just don’t like switching approaches based on her friend’s whims.

It’s the same with new diets. We’ve always considered ourselves fairly healthy eaters, but now she’s joined her friend on the Keto (ketogenic) diet.

I’m cast as the “outsider” because I don’t want to reduce my carb intake that much, and don’t think our sports-active children should be doing it either.

My wife’s so caught up with her friend’s enthusiasm for these trends, that she switches immediately and also becomes obsessive about them.

I’m certain that the constantly-changed beliefs in what’s the “perfect” nutritional regime is confusing our kids, as it is me.

Even my wife’s cooking style has changed along with her friend’s latest craze – last year it was the slow-cooker method. Now it’s “sous-vide.” We’re buying new kitchen equipment whenever her friend suggests it.

I feel like my wife is losing her own personality. It’s affecting our friendship within the marriage because she’s not the woman I knew who had her own personality, style and ideas.

I love my wife. But how do I tell her that I can’t deal with these frequent obsessive changes in how we live?

Too Many Fads