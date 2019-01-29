When is it okay to introduce a widower to a woman to date... three or six months?

Our friend’s wife died suddenly very soon after a cancer diagnosis (four weeks). He was devastated as were their two children.

Our friend’s early-50s, has a good job, and most of the household was looked after by his late wife who worked part-time.

My husband and I had a couple of quiet dinners with him at our place, and he talked all night about her and their life from when they first met.

We’re wondering how to help him socially.

It’s almost three months since this terrible loss and we’re the only people he’s seen, outside his work, since the funeral.

Should we invite him to a small gathering at our place or at a restaurant? We have a couple of single-women friends for him to meet – one who’s divorced, another who’s been a widow for six years and dates.

We just want to help him find companionship. But we don’t want to offend him. We loved his late wife, and miss her. But we think she’d want him to feel free to meet women and have a normal social life.

A Widower’s Friends