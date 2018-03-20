I was married to a widower for five years. We raised his three children together.

I was the only person he told that he was not his eldest son’s biological father.

He’d been the driver in a fatal car accident which killed his friend. His friend's girlfriend then told him she was pregnant.

They married. He raised the child as his own. They had other children and later divorced. When his ex-wife died, he took custody of all the children and never told his son the truth.

I've always been somewhat haunted by this knowledge.

His ex-wife's parents, whom he believed never knew, have both died. Her only sibling died young.

My ex and I divorced 30 years ago. I left the country, and saw my stepchildren increasingly less, though amicably.

My ex recently died. The eldest son, whom I haven’t seen in 15 years, is approaching 50.

I keep thinking he has a right to know.

His biological father's family is quite distinguished, and he may be their only grandson.

Yet I know that such revelations can be hard to take, and can cause big disturbances in families.

Do I have an obligation to tell him?

Truth-Bearer