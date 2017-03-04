I'm 23 and I've been with my wife for over three years, married for a year and a half.

She’s 20 and a victim of her own father molesting her. She finally came forward during her eighth grade year.

Her mother chose to believe her father, which made the court struggle immense. My wife was represented by a court-appointed lawyer, while the family spent their savings on a lawyer for her father.

He isn’t allowed to be around my wife.

She has two brothers, 17 and 15 now, and a sister, nine, all of whom still live with my wife's father.

Everyone in the family talks about him in front of us.

I'm struggling with even communicating with her family. The boys can't accept or believe their father did that.

The only thing that helps me get through a family gathering is that her father ran himself over with a water truck when my wife was a high school senior, less than three years ago.

Still, with the world pointing out the truth, her mother will never believe it.

She says "the therapist said my wife wouldn't tell the truth till she’s 25."

What can I do to feel better about my wife's family and not hate them all?