Something extremely hurtful happened three years ago and I can’t let it go.

My mother passed away. We’d fought two years before and could never make up, despite my many attempts.

When she passed, my five siblings, nieces and nephews, were with her in the hospital.

For weeks I’d been contacting my siblings to see how Mom was doing. I still loved her.

She actually spent two weeks dying in the hospital but they all said she was fine and led me to believe that she was at home.

I didn’t learn she’d passed until afterwards.

When I asked why I wasn’t informed, my siblings said that she didn’t want me there.

I can’t believe that. I was her daughter. Wouldn’t she have wanted to say goodbye to me and me to her, despite the fight?

I wanted to say I was sorry and tell her I loved her. But I was denied that!

I think my brother who lived with her called the shots and they listened to him.

Now two siblings want nothing to do with me. The others only check up on me once a year, which I’ve ignored.

Should I acknowledge them or keep them out of my life?

Hurting and Angry Sister