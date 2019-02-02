Reader’s Commentary Regarding my belief that you should tell someone if you know his or her partner is cheating.

“Imagine my complete surprise when my husband of nine years said that he no longer loved me and didn’t want to be married to me anymore.

“I had to leave our home, which he owned, and I couldn’t afford on my own anyway.

“I only discovered a couple of years later that many of our friends had known for a long time that he’d been hanging out with another woman, (telling me he’d be late from work, or the gym, which I believed).

“We had no kids. We both worked full-time but he was a much bigger earner. I thought we were solid.

“I cried myself to sleep in the “guest” bedroom until I found the strength to move away and get another job.

“When some “friends” and I finally met after I was settled, the two closest admitted they’d been certain that he was cheating.

“But they believed that it was “not their place” to tell me!!!

“They were wrong. Even if telling the truth affects a friendship, it gives the cheated-on partner a chance to prepare mentally for a break-up.

“Years later, I was able to re-connect with one of those former friends, but I never fully trusted her as before.

“What do you and your readers think is the way to deal with knowing someone’s cheating?”

Forgiven but Not Forgotten