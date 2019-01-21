My husband (dying from cancer at 46) and I have hosted Christmas dinner for 23 years, for both our families, close friends, and his best friend who’s our Minister.

We sing hymns, carols, and Christmas songs. Our Minister leads us in Prayer and offers us Communion. We also play games, joke, and laugh. Many guests stay for several days.

My older brother and his wife who are atheists don’t attend, which we respect. They join us from Boxing Day.

But this year, my brother said they’d attend Christmas dinner. He wanted to be with my husband for his foreseeable last Christmas.

They declined to attend any services (which I’d expected.)

Christmas morning all the children tore threw their gifts with laughter and joy. But my brother and sister-in-law’s anti-Christian beliefs emerged, and hymns and carols were mocked.

At dinner, when we bowed our heads to Pray Grace, my brother loudly said, “this is stupid, for the uneducated.” I was embarrassed, my husband horrified, my parents hurt, my in-laws angry.

After dinner I asked them to leave, which they did.

I don’t know how to go forward. My eldest brother was the angriest, most hurt and outraged.

My husband, however, says that my brother and his family showed up, and that meant more to him than anything else. He wants my brother as a pallbearer if I’m okay with it.

He has no siblings, and we’re also very close with my brother’s daughter.

I want to be as forgiving as him. But I’m angry.

Do I tell my brothers that my husband loves them both and appreciates their points of view? How do I forgive the person I never want to see again?

Dedicated Wife