By luck, a dating site matched me up with a childhood friend (now both mid-40s). She's also never married, has no kids.

I have a manager’s job, she’s a high-earning professional ($500,000 annually), and owns rental properties. She's a very responsible, level-headed woman.

Last spring, I sent her flowers to work ($90). She raved over how beautiful they were and how everyone liked them.

When I started a new job, we shared a $350 dinner – she felt guilty and gave me $100.

And when her birthday came around, I bought her a gift which ruined our relationship.

We were in early stages of dating and intimacy, during which time she’d lost 20 pounds on a strict diet, in anticipation of a family wedding.

So I bought her a gift-card for $150 to get some nice yoga pants – her "go-to" casual wear. She's petite, so losing 20 pounds was a big change. She’d look amazing in them, I thought.

She was initially thrilled, happy, flattered. We spoke every day. Then her texts told a different story: The gift was too much for a friend. She went to the store and nothing fit. Could I please return the gift-card?

I was shocked and disappointed. Gift cards can't be returned.

I fear that she changed her mind about our relationship – it was early dating so somewhat like "friends with benefits" – we didn't discuss being exclusive, but I thought we were.

I'm heartbroken. I truly loved her. There was no ulterior motive. Truthfully, $150 is about two hours of work for me and I have no hope of impressing her or buying her affections because she's so much better off than I am.

I’ve apologized, repeatedly. I thought I was forgiven until just before Christmas when I took a business trip and said I had something (inexpensive) for her. She brought up the gift card again.

I’m heartbroken. I don't know how I could’ve known that this would cause a problem. Now I'm afraid that I'll make the same mistake with someone else. But I’ve lost my nerve for dating.

Blindsided