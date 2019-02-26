I recently returned to my home country, and was actively looking for a partner. Family and friends tried to set me up with men whom they know.

I also connected with an old friend while I was dating there. I noticed that it felt easier to be with him than with the new guys I met.

So I asked if he’d be interested to pursue a relationship (knowing that I was soon heading back to North America).

He said that he’d always liked me but never thought I’d choose him. I spent a few days with him, returned home, and we now talk over the phone.

Initially, I found him to be a caring person who’d make sure I feel okay. But I quickly realized that he takes life slow and steady whereas I like to have a plan and short-term goals.

I prefer doing something, instead of just hanging with friends and drinking. His work doesn’t have regular 9-5 hours so he spends a lot of time hanging out and drinking with friends.

I worry that he’ll never try to improve his life.

It’s been only a few weeks but these differences and his lack of initiative to find a way to come visit me is irritating me.

We’ve been trying to find a way to meet somewhere in the middle, but it’s hard for me to take a vacation from work just after returning from one.

Since he’s self-employed I feel he could easily come here for a while. But he still hasn't tried to apply for a visitor’s visa (but he complains about how are we going to get to know each other if we don't spend time together).

He doesn't want to tell his family yet because he thinks we need to be really sure. However, he keeps saying he loves me.

My family knows about this relationship and has no objections. In my culture, family approval is a very big deal.

Did I rush into things? Or am I being impatient? Should I give it more time before pulling the plug?

Confused