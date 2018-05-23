I’m 26, female, dating a man, 30, for two years. He’s thoughtful, kind, funny, and intelligent - the most positive and mature person I've dated.

Recently, I confided very privately that I believe my long-time best friend may be gay. I’ve since learned that he’d told his co-worker, who openly tried to tease me about it.

I was upset but forgave my boyfriend, who was truly sorry.

However, I later discovered he’d revealed family concerns deeply personal to me, to this same co-worker who sometimes joins our social group.

I’d shared these innermost aspects of who I am early on in our dating, including about significant insecurities I’ve had since childhood.

The co-worker’s response was to "casually" raise these subjects in taunting jokes, completely out of the blue.

I realize that it’s more of a problem with the co-worker than my boyfriend, however I feel betrayed and hurt by all of this.

I’m worrying about what else my boyfriend has told him/others, and nervous for our future that is now sadly lacking in trust.

My boyfriend has apologized, saying he never intended anything to be misconstrued as malicious. I feel that he’s continuously given this other person the fuel to mock me behind my back, and it feels awful.

Is this something to work through, or a deal-breaker?

Betrayed?