My husband of seven years and I are a blended family with four kids. (Three still live at home, only the youngest is ours together).

For the last year or so I’ve suspected my husband of cheating.

Lately, he’s been text-messaging a woman he’s never met in person, and continually “making plans” to get together - even suggesting that he’ll get a room for the night.

Previously, there was another woman whom he’s had “fun times with,” and touched intimately. He doesn’t talk to her much anymore.

I’ve seen their messages.

He admits to the current woman that he already cheated on me once, and that he can see himself with someone else in the future, but he doesn’t want to leave me because of the kids.

When he’s with me, he’s good and affectionate. He usually messages this woman when he’s at work and bored.

I do love him. But I don’t know if I should stay.

We don’t behave any differently than before. He’s always talking about future plans and retirement with me.

When he’s around we talk and behave like a loving couple, a family.

However, we haven’t had intercourse in three years. We play around, etc., but he has erectile dysfunction.

He’s talked to a doctor about it, gets meds, but they don’t help.

I don’t think he’s attracted to me, but these other women look very similar to me (ugh).

I don’t want to upset my kids. He doesn’t know I know anything.

What to Do?