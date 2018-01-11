More voices of everyday people, burdened by memories of sexual assault, harassment, or inappropriate behaviours that left them with pain, humiliation, and self-blaming despite their innocence:

#MeToo – “I was 25, out with two friends, all of us teachers, celebrating finishing our summer university course.

“At the bar, a very polite man joined us, dancing with us all but paying attention to me. He said he was with a sales conference.

“After, he joined us for coffee but as our regular place was closed, I invited them to my apartment.

“At the last minute, the girls bowed out, claiming fatigue. The man said he needed coffee to drive safely to his hotel.

“Suddenly, he pulled me to the floor, brutally tore my clothing and used a chokehold on my neck to hold me down.

“I thought, “This is how I will die.”

“He ejaculated all over me before full penetration. Miraculously, he left after a mumbled apology.

“I never called the police. I felt I’d be judged for inviting him in. Also, I was a teacher from a Catholic family. I called a friend and she let me stay with her for a week.

“It took me 20 years before I could meet a man I trusted, 15 years before I told anyone outside my trusted friend.

“I’ve been haunted by the experience.”